Kaduna South senatorial hopeful, Rt. Hon. Jagaba Adams Jagaba, has described the late Agwam Bajju 1, Mallam Nuhu Bature, as a man of peace who promoted peaceful coexistence not only in Southern Kaduna, but the country at large.

Jagaba in a condolence message to the traditional council of Bajju Chiefdom, Kaduna State and Nigeria, said the wealth of experience, leadership and advice of the first class traditional ruler would be greatly missed.

The Agwam Bajju 1, Mallam Nuhu Bature, OON, died on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Salem Hospital, Kafanchan, Kaduna State at the age of 81.

Born on July 14, 1940, he was the first Agwam Bajju when the Chiefdom was created by the then military governor of Kaduna State, Col. Lawal Ja’afaru Isa, in 1995.

Jagaba, who described the life of Agwam Bature as that of impact and life changing, added that his entrepreneurship and foresight enabled him establish the famous Modern Bookshop located

at Rwang Pam Street in Jos, Plateau State.

“As the Agwam Bajju, Mallam Nuhu Bature is committed to mother earth today Friday 14 January, 2022, there is a lot young Nigerians should learn from his life and times.

“He was known to be a man of peace. He pursued peace, work for peace and always ensure peaceful coexistence. He was industrious even at old age and never allow his businesses to suffer.

“As the Agwam is laid to rest today, we must unite and uphold those principles he stood for. The descendants of Baranzan, home and abroad, should continue to unite and rally round themselves at this trying times, as a mark of honour to the late Agwam Bajju,” Jagaba said in a statement he personally signed.

