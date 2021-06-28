As the United Nations and the International community celebrate the International Day against Drug Abuse and illicit Trafficking, the Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria (AHAPN) has called for tough punishment for merchant and peddlers of drugs.

Speaking during the Association’s 3rd Scientific Week and Commemoration of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the National Hospital Trauma Centre, Abuja, AHAPN Chairman, Abuja Branch, Pharm Danraka Abubakar, stated that the fight against drug abuse can only be won if drug peddlers are arrested, prosecuted and jailed.

He revealed that the Scientific Week is a platform the Association had put together to engage with the communities and stakeholders on issues that affect the members and also the society adding that the AHAPN had opted to celebrate the Week together with the annual commemoration of the world drug day to raise awareness on dangers of drug abuse.

Abubakar also called on the federal government to pay up the owed allowances and salaries of healthcare professionals without further delay adding that paying up those entitlements will improve healthcare delivery in the country.

“We have a very good and highly skilled manpower but very demoralised. If federal government through the federal ministry of health pay up our withheld 2018 April and May Salaries and also start paying the new hazard allowance, it will go a long way to boost the morale of our manpower to do their best in the sector,” he said.

Also speaking, the chairman of the event, Pharm Dr. Otive Igbuzor highlighted the vital roles of hospital administrators and dangers of a drug ruined society due to poor drug control and misinformation.

Igbuzor who is the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, described collaborations with the youths and other relevant stakeholders as the recipe to curbing the menace.

On his own part, the Chairman of NDLEA, Brig Gen.Mohammed Buba Marwa Rtd, represented by Chizoba Atuka from the Drug and Rehabilitation unit of the Agency, spoke on the importance of facts sharing in fighting the menace of drugs abuse and reiterated government’s determination to end illicit trafficking of drugs and abuse.

The event also witnessed the presentations of award to Igbuzor and Marwa and the launch of the Association’s magazine.