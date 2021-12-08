The Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN), has called on the federal government to ensure proper utilisation of COVID-19 funds in the country.

AHBN Coordinator, Dr. Aminu Magashi, made the call in his presentation tiltled: “Nigeria’s COVID-19 Funding and Recovery Plan: The place of the media” at a 2-day Annual Conference of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists(ANHEJ), held in Nasarawa State.

Represented by the senior programme and partnership officer, Dr. Obinna Onuoha, Magashi noted that for Nigeria to achieve full recovery from the pandemic, government and policy makers must prioritise health.

He said, “every COVID-19 funding and recovery plan touches the lives of all Nigerians, and as such, the public should adequately be adequately informed on how each penny is utilised.”

While callig on ANHEJ members to ensure they ask hard questions on the type, nature and duration of funding support for every recovery plan, Magashi

said, the media stands front-line and centre in ensuring that all Nigerians are well-informed with facts.

“With all the efforts underway towards recovery from COVID-19, the media stands front, line and centre in ensuring that all Nigerians are well-informed with the facts: what funding has been received and from whom, what plans from the Government are in place to utilize these funds to provide quality health, what are the checks and balances to ensure these dedicated funds offer value for money, what are the steps taken to ensure all concerned parties are held accountable in the disbursement and utilisation of these funds, what are the feedback mechanisms from the beneficiaries of these health interventions, and how are the challenges and lessons carried forth for future reference, that we may learn from the past.

“As health journalists, you have the mandate to ask the hard questions that no one wants to ask, on the type, nature and duration of funding support for every recovery plan. Transparency, mutual accountability, consensus and collaboration are the fruits we can expect to see when all Nigerians are well informed and presented with the facts.

“This is how we can build back better. In so doing, we will steer this great nation closer to seeking the quality health Nigerians are entitled to, not only by their innate rights as human beings, but also as enshrined in the National Health Act 2014, by which we are compelled to uphold.

“Health should be our number one priority if we are to expect full recovery from COVID-19, and I believe this has been reiterated by the Federal Government’s declaration to end COVID-19 by 31 December, 2022.

“We thus turn to you our esteemed colleagues in the media, to keep Nigerians abreast on all activities that will bring the much-needed succour, especially to the most vulnerable among us, and terminate this scourge of COVID-19. For without good health, we all would not be in this room”, Magashi said.

He commended various donors, development partners and philanthropic organisations that have contributed to ensure that Nigeria builds back from the pandemic.