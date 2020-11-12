By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Ahead of the commencement of the 2020/21 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season, officials and players of Nasarawa United FC, yesterday, had their samples taken for the compulsory COVID-19 test.

Team Manager, Solomon Babanjah, who spoke to journalists shortly after the sample collection at the Nasarawa State Agency for Infectious Disease and Research Centre in Lafia, the state capital, said the test was necessary as it was part of the requirements listed out by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and League Management Company (LMC) to clubs before the commencement of the new football league season in the country.

“This is a necessary requirement by the authorities concerned and we have to abide by it, going by our pedigree,” Babanjah said.

He explained that all those that matter in the Lafia-based club were tested, adding that the results were being anticipated in due course.

While thanking the Nasarawa State Government and officials of the Infectious Disease and Research Centre for the prompt response and dedication to the club, Babanjah praised the resilience of the club chairman, Barr. Isaac Danladi, for always insisting the right things are done and in time.

“We feel very happy to have conducted this test. We are really grateful to the Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, and the Nasarawa State Government for easing the burden of the team going far to conduct this test. The test was done here in Lafia and this has saved us a lot of cost.

“Officials of the Agency are marvelous in the way and manner they attended to us. And I must thank our chairman, Barr. Isaac Danladi, for making the process easy for us,” he added.

Princess Margaret Elayo, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Health, who supervised the process, applauded the behavioural maturity of the players and officials before and during the testing, expressing joy that the club took advantage of the facilities in the state to conduct the test.