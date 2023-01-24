Former Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Amolo Odinga, is to confer with Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in Abuja on Monday.

Odinga is billed to arrive Nigeria on Sunday ahead of the 14th edition of the annual LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards where he will be the keynote speaker.

Odinga, who represented Lang’ata constituency at the Kenyan Parliament and served as the country’s Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013, is to hold discussions with Lawan before the epoch-making LEADERSHIP Newspapers’ event on Tuesday.

The annual LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards would be held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja with the theme, “Credible Elections and an Economy in Transition”.

Confirming the meeting with Odinga and six other members of his entourage billed for Monday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said he was pleased with the request and will look forward to a beneficial conversation with guests of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group.

In a letter signed by the Senate President’s deputy chief of staff, Mohammed M. Karage, with reference number: NASS/9/S/SP/F/03/409 and addressed to the Senior Vice Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of LEADERSHIP Group Ltd, Mr Azubuike Ishiekwene, dated January 23, 2023, the Senate President said he will be meeting Odinga on Monday by 2pm at the Senate President’s conference Room, three arm zone, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

“I write to present the compliments of the President of the Senate, His Excellency, Sen. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, Ph.D., GCON and to acknowledge receipt of your letter on the above subject wherein you requested for a courtesy call on behalf of the visiting former Prime Minister of Kenya.

“I am therefore pleased to inform that the President of the Senate has approved your request and the courtesy visit is accordingly scheduled as follows:

“Date: Monday, 30th January, 2023, Time: 2pm, Venue: Senate President’s conference Room, National Assembly Complex. Please accept the assurances of the President of the Senate,” Karage stated.