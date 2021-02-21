By Ejike Ejike |

Ahead of the screening and possible confirmation of the newly appointed acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, the commission has promoted him and his mates to level 14.

Bawa and his mates, who were the pioneer Course 1 of the EFCC Cadet officers were given letters of promotion on Friday with immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren did not respond to his messages, EFCC source who confirmed the development, said Bawa and his mates who are part of the pioneer Course 1 of the EFCC Cadet officers were supposed to have been promoted over a year ago but their promotions were delayed by the immediate past chairman of the commission.

According to him: “Bawa and his course mates have been promoted to Level 14. Hopefully, this will put to rest the controversy surrounding his eligibility for the role of EFCC chairman.

“I agree that the promotion should have been effected before his appointment was announced as this would have prevented unnecessary controversies but the truth is that he has been overdue for promotion.”

The source said Bawa was promoted to the rank of chief detective superintendent.

Recall that a lawsuit challenging Bawa’s qualification for the job for filed by a lawyer, Osuagwu Ugochukwu, was filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking to stop the senate confirmation.

Section 2 of the EFCC Act states that a person who will be appointed as chairman of the commission must have at least 15 years experience and must be the rank of an assistant commissioner of police or its equivalent.

Until now, Bawa, who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 16, 2021, was on Grade Level 13 and a deputy chief detective superintendent.