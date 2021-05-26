Ahead of the 2021 Children’s Day celebration, LEADERSHIP Group Ltd. and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have called for greater attention to child’s rights protection.

The organisations made the call yesterday at the commencement of activities to mark a special May 27 publication, aimed at giving voice to the children’s COVID-19 experience.

The publication, which is the first of its kind for a print media organisation in Nigeria, features ten students representing five schools in the Abuja metropolis and is expected to give the children the privilege of producing a special pullout that would include riddles, jokes and poetry, amongst others.

At the opening of the three-day programme, which also had in attendance representatives of the FCT Secondary Education Board, the UNICEF country director, Peter Hawkins, said LEADERSHIP’s actions effectively addressed Articles 12 and 13 of the United Nations Convention on Children’s Rights.

Represented by Geoffery Njoku, Hawkins said the medium is the first print medium to embark on such a project of giving voice to children.

“I am happy that LEADERSHIP, out of its own volition, is working on a special project like this. Article 12 states that the children have the right to form their own views and express their views freely through the media on matters affecting them.

“This is spot-on, what you are doing. Article 13 states, “The child has the right to freedom of expression, and these rights shall include freedom to seek, receive information and ideas either orally, in writing or in print, in the form of art or through other media of the child’s choice.”

He underlined the importance of the ongoing programme for children, noting that they were the most affected by the pandemic.

“Children are the hidden face of the pandemic. When we talk about pandemic, we talk about adults, but the children have actually suffered more. If we look at statistics, children are not getting immunised now especially during the lockdown. A lot of the resources for vaccination have been pushed to vaccinating adults against COVID-19, while children who are vulnerable to child-killer disease are not immunised.”

He further noted that millions of children missed out on education during the lockdown, while many others had no access to remote learning post-lockdown owing to the lack of learning resources.

“I acknowledge the inclusivity of what LEADERSHIP is doing, seeing children from different public schools rather than elite schools,” said Njoku.

Earlier, the senior vice chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Mr Azu Ishiekwene, had said the project, in addition to offering the children the platform to share their COVID-19 experiences, will also give them the opportunity to become better journalists of the future and charitable humans.

“Besides doing the major cover stories, you will also be sharing other experiences in the assignments you have been given, including your role models, riddles and jokes, my future Nigeria, among others. The advertising we receive during that period will be presented to the orphanages you have selected.”

On his part, the head of FCT Secondary Education Board, Ajayi Oluyemi commended the initiative, urging the collaborators to ensure its sustainability so that the Nigerian child will exercise his rights.

Participating schools in the project include Government Secondary School, Lugbe; Government Secondary School, Wuse Zone 3; Government Secondary School, Garki; Anointed Secondary School, Mpape, and SASCON International School, Maitama.

The programme will be followed by the May 27 publication and a final studio livestream podcast with the students on Thursday.