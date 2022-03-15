Ahead of the expiration of his administration on March 17, governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has relieved all political appointees in his administration of their appointments.

In a circular issued on his behalf by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Obiano directed all the affected political appointees, including the SSG, chief of staff, principal secretary, chief press secretary, commissioners, special advisers, chairmen and members of non-statutory boards, agencies, committees, senior special assistants, special assistants and executive assistants to hand over all government properties in their possession to the most senior civil servants in their respective offices latest on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Governor Obiano advised all the affected political appointees to make sure they obtained receipts for whatever property they handed over from the civil servants they handed them over to.

He commended all the political office-holders in his government for their contributions towards the successes recorded by his administration and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Obiano will on Thursday hand over the administration of the state to incoming former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo after administering the state for two consecutive tenures totalling eight years.

“This is to notify all political appointees that the life of this administration will end on Wednesday, 16th of March, 2022.”

“Consequently, all political appointees are hereby informed that their appointments will terminate on the above stated date.

“You are therefore advised to hand over all government properties in your possession to the most senior civil servant in your office, and, the office should acknowledge the receipt as appropriate,” Obiano’s directive reads in part.

The governor, however, exempted all appointees whose appointments are tenured like managing directors, CEOs, executive secretaries and provosts from those affected by his directive.