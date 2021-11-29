Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation has condemned the resurgence of armed banditry and kidnappings along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The foundation said the recent attack that left at least one person dead and several others kidnapped was unfortunate, and called on the government to act fast.

A statement issued by the director general of the foundation, Engr Abubakar Gambo Umar, said the activities of the terrorists along the corridors of the Kaduna-Abuja Highway have become nightmare to commuters, with motorists becoming increasingly fearful of plying the roads.

“In spite of the efforts of government to curb the situation, abductions and killings on the infamous Kaduna-Abuja highway still go on unabated, reflecting the audacity with which the bandits operate.

“It is high time more decisive actions are taken to weed the highway, and indeed the entire region, of these undesirable elements,” the statement added.