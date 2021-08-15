Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has described the late Alhaji Ahmed Joda as an “exceptional statesman, committed patriot, outstanding technocrat and bridge builder.”

In a statement he signed personally, Prof Osinbajo said he will greatly miss Alhaji Joda’s “profoundly wise counsel on a wide variety of economic and social issues.”

Joda was chairman of the Presidential Transition Committee that followed the victory of the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket in the 2015 election.

Below is the full text of the Vice President’s statement on Saturday on the transition of the elder statesman who died on Friday.

“I join the President in expressing sincere condolence to the family and associates of an exceptional statesman, committed patriot, outstanding technocrat and bridge builder: Alhaji Ahmed Joda.

“I will greatly miss his profoundly wise counsel on a wide variety of economic and social issues. We have lost a passionate believer in a nation, where all, regardless of faith or ethnicity can live together and achieve their dreams in peace.

“We pray that the Lord will comfort his family, associates and the people of Adamawa State from whence he hailed. May his memory always remain blessed,” Osinbajo wrote.