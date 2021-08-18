Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the late super permanent secretary and elder statesman, Ahmad Joda, as a dependable and honest friend who he always sought advice from on national issues.

Obasanjo was in Yola, Adamawa State on Monday where he attended the three-day prayers for the repose of the soul of the late elder statesman.

Obasanjo who visited the family of the deceased urged them to take solace over the death.

“The last time I was in Adamawa not too long ago there was no flyover and now there is a flyover which is very good.

“The most striking thing for me is the non-existence of Okada which makes sanity and order in the traffic on the road here in Yola beneficial to the people, ”Obasanjo said.

The former president was accompanied to the airport by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and other senior government officials to bid him a farewell from Yola.

Earlier, Chief Imam of Modibbo Adama Central Mosque, Yola Khadi Ahmed Bobboi, led the various prayers that were offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Responding, the Galadima Adamawa, Alhaji Mustafa Aminu thanked former President Obasanjo for condoling with the family and people of Adamawa at their moment of grief.

The former President was received at the family residence of late Ahmed Joda by Governor Umaru Fintiri and senior family members of late Ahmed Joda.