President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Mr Ahmed Kuru as managing director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) for a second term of five years.

Also reappointed are Mr Eberechukwu Uneze and Mr Aminu Ismail respectively as executive directors of the corporation.

This was contained in a letter to the president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, seeking Senate’s confirmation of the nominees in accordance with Section 10(1) of the AMCON Act, 2010.

Kuru was first appointed in 2015 when he took over from the pioneer managing director, Chike Obi.

Before his appointment as managing director of AMCON, Kuru was the group managing director of Enterprise Bank Limited.

He started his banking career with Habib Bank in 1985 and rose through the ranks to become an executive director of Bank PHB (now Keystone Bank) in 2005.

In the last five years as the MD of AMCON, Kuru aggressively pushed for the recovery of debts.

Similarly, in another letter to the president of the Senate, President Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the nominations of Mr Bello Hassan as the managing director and Mr Mustapha Muhammad Ibrahim as executive director of Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) in compliance with Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the NDIC Act, 2010.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, noted that the two nominees are to succeed Mr Umaru Ibrahim and Prince Aghatise Erediuwa whose second terms ends today, December 8, 2020 as managing director and executive director (Operations) respectively.

Meanwhile, Hon Omolola Abiola Edewor, is to continue as executive director (Corporate Services) in the NDIC until her second and final term ends on January 24, 2022.