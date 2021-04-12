ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Abu Ahmed and Galadima Martin’ both of Kaduna Golf club have emerged winners of the Kaduna Golf Club 2021 Captain’s Tournament.

They both emerged winners of best gross (74) and best nett (61) respectively at the tournament played at the prestigious Kaduna Golf Club during the weekend.

In the lady category, Kaduna Golf club claimed all the prizes at stake as Maryam Kure emerged the best gross (101), Justina Gideon, best Nett (73) and Vera David settled for runner-up Nett (77).

Ahmed Ismail also of the Kaduna Golf Club emerged best gross of the veteran category (90), while Hassan Adamu (73) and John Ajeye (74) also from the host club emerged best Nett and runner-up Nett respectively.

Maryam H. Biu from Kaduna Golf Club (82) won the best Nett in the veteran lady category.

No fewer than 170 golfers from all over Nigeria participated in the one-day golf tourney.

The brand new captain of the club, Engineer Aminu Bagudu, assured members of the club more tournaments during his tenure.

“We are hoping that within our tenure, we would have tournaments every quarter. As you can see today, lots of people came here and hotels filled up.

“We are expecting two tournaments here, the Downstream Tournament for NNPC domiciled will be coming up soon as well as the Governor’s Cup,” he disclosed.

The former Group Managing Director of NNPC, Engineer Andrew Yakubu, who is also a BoT member of the club in a separate interview, said that the new executives of the club emerged based on popular demand. “The new Excos that came are a popular choice of members of the club,” he said.