Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has exited from his Saudi Arabia club, Al Nassr.

Al Nassr confirmed Musa’s departure on their verified Twitter handle yesterday, saying they wished the 28-year-old the very best in his future endeavours.

“Thank you, Nigerian Falcon, wishing you all the best in the future! @Ahmedmusa718,” the club wrote.

Musa joined Al Nassr in 2018 after a turbulent spell with Premier League club, Leicester City.

Though some of the Saudi club fan’s expected much from Musa, the fleet-footed winger did not disappoint as he scored 11 goals and 14 assists in 58 appearances.

Musa, in his two-year stint in Saudi Arabia helped Al Nassr win the 2018-19 Saudi top-flight title and the 2019 Saudi Super Cup.

With this latest development, the Super Eagles captain is now a free agent and he’s expected to announce his next destination in the coming days.

Musa was launched into the limelight from his humble beginning in Jos, Plateau State where he started with the Teaching Hospital team, JUTH.

He had represented Kano Pillars, Dutch side VVV Venlo and former Russian champions, CSKA Moscow before his sensational move to Leicester City, where he was initially a club-record signing.

Musa, who is Nigeria’s highest goal scorer in World Cup history will be keen to sort his club football issues as fast as possible in order to concentrate on his leadership role with the Super Eagles.

Only recently, Musa surpassed John Obi Mikel as the third most-capped Super Eagles player, having featured in the international friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia, and in the process, got his 93rd Nigeria cap.

With the roster of World Cup qualifiers and AFCON qualifiers lined up, and with the prospect of leading Nigeria to the 2022 AFCON billed to take place in Cameroon, Musa is on move to become Nigeria’s most capped player ever, ahead of Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama, who are both centurions.