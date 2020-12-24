By Comrade Mustapha Ya‘u Gumel,

After five years of active public service in the administration of the President Muhammadu Buhari, and almost two decades of participation in politics, Barrister Ismail Ahmed, Special Assistant to the President on Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) has proven beyond reasonable doubt that Nigerian youths have come of age, and if given the opportunity, they can pull Nigeria through its full potentials.

Under his adroit supervision, the social Investment programmes of this administration have targeted the most vulnerable in the society in a way that we have never seen in the history of this nation.

Whether through the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme, the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, NPower, etc, this administration has touched millions of lives. In fact, Jigawa, my State, was one of the pilot states selected by the Federal Government for the National Home-Grown School Feeding Program and the Conditional Cash Transfer for the most vulnerable, where it recorded tremendous success.

Between May and April 2018, a total of 10,000 households benefited from the conditional cash transfer of N5,000 monthly and many more are still being paid. Jigawa State has a dispersed settlement pattern with many remote places with serious accessibility challenges.

In some cases, Conditional Cash Transfer officials may have to cross streams and rivers with the help of locally-made canoes to get to those remote locations.

Settlements like Yalleman, Shukuma, Sukulliti at Gunka ward in Jahun local government area, Unik and Makuwa in Auyo LGA of the State are among such areas situated in the fringes of water bodies. I had the opportunity to be in those areas at the time of the payment.

I was made to believe that the officials visit the areas at two-month intervals to pay N10,000 to each household. One may not understand what N10,000 will do to such people. A lot of economic activities flourish at the time of the payment. Majority of people in those areas are subsistence farmers and the money means so much to them.

The breakdown of the payments in various LGAs as obtained from the authorities are as follows;

Auyo=3696 beneficiaries, Guri=3774 beneficiaries, Gwiwa=4767 beneficiaries, Jahun=5516 beneficiaries, Kaugama=3798 beneficiaries, Kiyawa=4557 beneficiaries, Miga=2964 beneficiaries, Roni=3113 beneficiaries, Taura=4919 beneficiaries

Total number of beneficiaries stands at 10,000 from across the State.

This amount of N10,000 in every two months is a real succor to the beneficiaries and will gradually reduce the level of poverty in Jigawa State. This is truer as there exist a matching political will and suitable atmosphere in the Jigawa that gives way for Federal Government to execute such developmental Programmes with a huge measure of transparency and success.

It is also important to note that over 20,000 unemployed youth have secured employment under FG‘s N power Program, receiving N30,000 every month. These beneficiaries cut across the 27 local government Areas in the state, which has gone a long way in alleviating the suffering of the masses.

National Home grown school feeding Programme is another success story. Collaboration with FG has yielded a fruitful result, as the state government takes the responsibility of feeding primary one to three pupils, while the FG handles that of primary four to six. I was in Kyarama Primary School in Ringim local government, and was overwhelmed when I saw the pupils collecting their food at break time in a very orderly manner.

Each was served a plate of rice, an orange juice and biscuits which were all Nigerian made. I later discovered that this is how it was in all other primary schools in the entire state. No surprise therefore this initiative has already double the enrollment figures of students.

The scenario is the same with regards to Conditional Cash Transfer, National home grown school feeding Program, and other Social Investment Programmes of the Federal Government.

The way and manner by which such projects were executed says it all. It has projected Barrister Ismail Ahmed as a skillful Administrator, politician, honest and a highly patriotic young man, and another worthy youth ambassador in Government. If given the opportunity, he has demonstrated that the young people of Nigeria are more than capable of leading this nation out of the doldrums.

Finally, my appeal to young people and other well meaning Nigerians is that we should give young people like Barr Ahmed the opportunity to serve, and Nigeria shall flourish Insha Allah.

Let‘s seize the opportunity of the ongoing registration of the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress in all the States across this country, to consolidate the power of young people to determine the future of Nigerian Politics.

With what he has achieved so far, Barrister Ismail Ahmed is surely a future leader in the making!

Comrade Gumel wrote from Dutse, Jigawa State