The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has said six people were seriously injured in an accident involving an Helicopter belonging to Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday night in Bauchi.

In a statement by AIB, it stressed that no fatality was recorded, saying the NPF Helicopter Bell 429 with Registration Number 5N-MDA departed Abuja at 16:54 for Bauchi with six persons on board maintaining 5,500ft before the accident occurred around 7:30pm local time at the Bauchi airport.

The Bureau stated that, it was notified by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) of the accident and investigation was ongoing.

The statement reads, “we will appreciate the public assistance with any video clips, evidences, or information on the accident that can assist with the investigation.”

The Bureau, however, urged the general public and the media to respect the privacy of the people involved and not assume the cause of the accident until formal report is released.

