According to AIB-N, the aircraft, with 49 passengers and 6 crew members onboard was en-route Lagos from Abuja when it had burst tyres on landing on Runway 18R of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.

In an official statement issued Thursday, signed by the General Manager (Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi, the agency stated that it has been notified and commenced investigation into a serious incident involving a Boeing 737-500 with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-SYS belonging to Azman Air, which occurred around 5:55pm (Local Time) on 16th February, 2021.

Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) has commenced investigation into the recent incident involving an Azman aircraft at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

It confirmed that, there was no injury or fatality.

The aviation agency further stated that “As the investigating agency, AIB needs and hereby solicits for the assistance of the passengers and members of the public. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence or information on the serious incident that can assist us with this investigation”.

“The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and NOT assume the cause of the accident until formal report is released.

The Bureau will soon release the preliminary report or update the public where necessary”, it added.