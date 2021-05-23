The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) has been mandated by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to lead the investigation into the crash of a military aircraft that occurred on Friday in Kaduna, which claimed the life of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.

General Manager, Public Affairs of the

AIB, Tunji Oketunbi, said in a statement on Saturday, that the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the accidented Beechcraft 350 aircraft have been recovered and investigation has commenced.

He explained that the mandate given to AIB-N was based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two agencies on July 1, 2020 covering areas of mutual assistance.

According to him, “investigators will download and analyse vital information contained in the recorders at the AIB-N’s world class Flight Safety Laboratory, in Abuja.”

The crash, which occurred on landing, claimed 11 lives including Gen. Attahiru, his aides, and the flight crew.