Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) said Nigeria is set to take the lead in digitalising air accident reports and information through graphics, animated forms.

AIB commissioner, Akin Olateru who revealed this at the stakeholders review of accidents reports in Abuja yesterday, said AIB-N will lead the world as plans are on top gear to simplify its air accidents information and report in a digitalised graphic form before end of the year 2021.

He said the agency has gotten the approval of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to digitalise the accident reporting system.

The bureau said the new system would address safety concerns and delays associated with churning out airline incidents related reports.

The bureau also said Saudi Arabia has indicated interest to partner with it to actualise the project.

AIB also disclosed plans to launch an aviation safety centre aimed at having a centralised reporting database that would be accessible to all stakeholders in the aviation industry.

Olateru said: “When you look at accident investigation, it is not a blame game. It is done in the interest of safety to enhance safety and find out what happened and the causal factor to see how we can prevent reoccurrence.

“The point is that ICAO has the format of reporting accident final report which is that you write a thesis, which is a hundred pages of the document and present it to the world and what we are trying to do is to challenge the status quo to find a better way of getting this to the public.

“Today, look at it very well, how many people read? So, you have a 300-page document of what happened, safety recommendations and others, by the end of the day, people don’t read.

“So, what we are trying to do is to digitalise in graphics with a database to see how we can report these same lengthy word documents in a graphic and digital format.

“That way, it makes it simple for the airlines to read it, makes it simple for anybody of interest to go to a particular session rather than flipping through several pages.

“It is about simplifying the way we communicate with the world in terms of our byproducts.

That has been discussed at the highest level in ICAO and it has been accepted and by the time we are done, Nigeria will be the first country in the world that will come up with this format and that is what I meant by Nigeria will lead the world very soon in terms of accident investigation reporting system.”

On its partnership with Saudi Arabia, he said: “When we are done, because we are making a lot of investment, Saudi Arabia has shown interest in partnering with us on the project because it is a great innovation that would change the world in terms of accident investigation.

“We will have a platform whereby airlines, stakeholders will subscribe to have access to it and it can be used for training pilots, engineers, stakeholders within the industry.

“There would be a nominal fee because AIB wants to use it as an opportunity to generate IGR.”