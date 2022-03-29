Unlike most states, the battle for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in Akwa Ibom State is intense.

This is so because the state governor, Udom Emmanuel has already “anointed” his successor.

Emmanuel had earlier this year, openly anointed Umo Eno as his preferred aspirant ahead of the primaries, a move that caused ripples within the party.

This move elicited mixed reaction among party members in the state. Former governor, Victor Attah, former deputy governor Patrick Ekpotu and former PDP national legal adviser, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem supported the endorsement.

On the other hand, Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West, Christopher Ekpenyong; Senator Bassey Akpan and chairman, House Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Mr Luke Onofiok are opposed to it.

No less than four aspirants have joined the race so far despite the governor’s preferred choice.

Those who are out to wrestle the ticket from Eno so far include, Sen Akpan and Hon Onofiok; an ex-employee of World Health Organisation (WHO), Aniekan Etim and former staff of ExxonMobil, Obong Ide Owodiong.

And they have since started campaigning for the state’s top seat which staking their claim to be better than the others.

Eno, after picking his forms at PDP, said his endorsement is because people believe in his vision and aspiration.

He said “everyone has the right of expression, that you cannot take away from anybody. So just like I’m being endorsed, other people also have been endorsed by young people, but so it’s a normal thing in a political process.”

On the prospect of a consensus arrangement, he said, “If the party says there is a consensus of course the party is supreme, so I will work with the party but the party stalwarts, people who make things happen are here.”

On what endeared him to the governor, he said the governor has “many children, and it’s only the governor that can say that and can tell you the capacity of each of his children.”

He continued, “He has interviewed everybody, as someone who is in office and who knows the enormity of the work to be done, you will understand that he must have done it from the information and intelligence and other things that are available to him. So that’s what I like to say at this point.”

Owodiong on his part, refuted an insinuation in some quarters that he is fronting for another governorship aspirant in the 2023 race.

“I have no doubt at all in my ability and capacity to lead the state this time.

And I will bring a lot of competence and experience to the table. I am offering myself with all sense of humility is, and responsibility and asking Akwa Ibom people to support my aspiration to ensure that we make it a reality,” he said.

Akpan enjoyed the blessing of his colleague and former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom state, Christopher Ekpenyong, who had also announced that God revealed to him that Akpan will be the governor of the state.

Ekpenyong who recently received Akpan as part of his consultation dismissed Governor Emmanuel’s vision, saying instead Akpan, has been revealed to him by God, as the next Akwa Ibom governor.

While addressing a crowd of supporters, who accompanied Akpan to the private consultative visit, Ekpenyong said: “I don’t know what others are saying and what they heard. All I know is that God has told me that Obong Bassey Albert Akpan, is the best governorship aspirant for Akwa Ibom at this time. OBA has the experience, he has the connection. With him, we can go to bed and sleep”.

Ekpenyong, who also said “nobody can intimidate me to accept what is not good for the people”, insisted that the people want a governor who knows their peculiar problems and has the wide contacts to deploy for their solutions.

“Since your heart is very clear, I know that you will change the circumstances of these men and women. As a former banker, you know that these people need welfare and banking investments. What they need is development.”

Onofiok’s formal declaration for the position was massive as it coincided with his 44th birthday. Popular among the youths, Onofiok emphasised that he would be a governor who represents all interest groups if elected to office.

Onofiok and his team introduced a new narrative into the state’s polity and the message of inclusiveness seems to be spreading like wildfire.

“Today I unveil my social contract with you title building together growing together. I want to assure you that I am fully prepared for the task of serving you and building the Akwa Ibom of our dreams, and I intend to hit the ground running when given the opportunity.”

He regards himself as the bridge between the young and the old.

His grass to grace story resonated with the crowd. “I represent the bridge between the past, the present and future, I represent the young and the old, the analogue and the digital generation, the rich and the poor, the haves and the have-nots. This gives me a unique perspective on issues that cut across the various strata of our society,” he said.

On his part, Etim, who picked his forms last week Friday, believes he has a better programme for Nigerians.

He is poised to bring a fresh perspective to the politics of the state. Apostle Etim, a Nigerian based development expert, hails from Uyo senatorial district of the state.

He however blamed a combination of mis-governance, inward-looking propensity, opportunism, and leadership fear/timidity for making “our people feel less majestic in the Nigerian project. The attempts at stemming the ugly trend only speaks to the viability of The Right Fulfillment.”

He added, “As we search for this gubernatorial mandate, we are pleased to advance the following as our focal points: Life and Healthcare; Vocational Training and Education; Services and Infrastructure; Food and Agriculture; Shelter and Housing; Safety and Security; Transportation; and Information and Orientation.

“We make bold to declare that all the above are necessary and interrelated. Success in one but failure in another would translate to total failure. Aligning with the thoughts of the labour movements: an injury to one is an injury to all. Viewing it from this perspective is an eloquent invitation to The Right Fulfillment.

“Infrastructure is very critical. It should, however, be viewed from a comprehensive point of view; including, but not limited to: social, environmental, physical, spiritual/faith power, intellectual, gender, intergenerational, roads, rural-urban connect, industrial, etc. having development (the process of improving the quality of all human lives in a society, according to Michael Todaro) in view, speaks for The Right Fulfilment.

“Mass Mobilisation and Mass Participation are hallmarks of all-inclusive and commendable governance. Government should be about the people. The way to ensure that it is about the people is to involve the people. And the key to involving the people is to invest resources on the people to together evolve a generally shared dream. As the dream is realised or the ambition is accomplished, what would impeccably ensue is the right fulfillment,” he said.

However, the battle rages as professionals and businessmen from Akwa-Ibom State have condemned what it called a smear campaign against the governor by a governorship aspirant over his rejection as the preferred successor to the governor.

National coordinator of the group, Engr. Ufot Akan Umoren, hinted that his association has details of the plot but added that the scheme is dead on arrival as the people of Akwa-Ibom know the truth and have already moved on with Pastor Eno as the preferred successor for Governor Emmanuel.

The professionals who refused to name the aspirant, however cautioned him to desist from utterances, actions that are inimical to the peaceful co-existence of the people of Akwa Ibom.

The race for the party ticket is bound to be heated as the aspirants are set to battle hard for the ticket.