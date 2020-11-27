… As Gov Emmanuel orders release of 2019 teachers’ promotion results

Governor Udom Emmanuel has given directives for the immediate employment of 1000 teachers to shore up the manpower in secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State. He has also ordered the release of 2019 teachers’ promotion interview results.

The governor took these decisions while presiding over a special State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, dedicated to education and ancillary matters, at Government House, Uyo, yesterday.

It was gathered that during the meeting, the Chairman, Education Technical Committee, Professor Hilary Inyang, presented the “Akwa Ibom State Education Roadmap”. Also, the report on the state of secondary schools in the State was presented by the Chairman, State Secondary Education Board, Dr. Ekaette Ebong Uko.

After an elaborate deliberation on these reports, which were further broken into current challenges facing the sector, the curriculum, expected destination and funding, Governor Emmanuel directed the commencement of processes for the recruitment of 1, 000 additional teachers for the secondary school arm of the state education sector as well as the immediate release of the 2019 teachers’ promotion interview results.

Meanwhile, this move is said to be in tune with the employment of 3500 teachers previously undertaken by the administration which is an ongoing process based on needs.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Iniobong Ememobong, who briefed Government House press corps after the meeting, made this known adding that SEC also considered the report on the state of primary education presented by the Permanent Secretary of State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Elder Ezekiel Umoh, and set the first quarter of 2021 as deadline for SUBEB to complete the ongoing State government interventions in 159 primary schools.

On the tertiary education sector, the State government mouthpiece said SEC received a status report from the Akwa Ibom State University as presented by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Nse Essien, which contained prospects, challenges and programmes. This, he maintained, was undergoing further examination by designated subcommittees of the Council.