Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has commiserated with families of prospective National Youth Service Corps members from the state who died on Wednesday in a car accident on their way to Orientation Camp in Katsina State.

Governor Emmanuel made this known while receiving director-general, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim who was on a condolence visit to him yesterday, at Government House, Uyo.

“We received with heavy heart, the news of the ghastly accident claiming lives of our young graduates and I could feel the pains as a father because after you have finished sponsoring your child from primary through secondary school to university and then on his way to NYSC camp this happens.”

The governor, while announcing his intention to lead members of the State Executive Council on a condolence visit to the bereaved families, thanked the DG, NYSC, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim for his prompt reaction to the incident and condolence visit to the state and families of the corps members. He described him as a good shepherd who has demonstrated love and concern over the wellbeing of corps members in the country.

In his remarks, director-general, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim described the incident as a sad moment for NYSC community and the affected families, praying God to console Akwa Ibom State and the families who lost their wards on their way to the camp.

The deceased corps members include, Upere Innocent Peter and Akpan Victor Joseph; graduates of Mass Communication, Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic; Asuquo Miracle Effiong, graduate of Psychology; Ekikoh Stella Sylvester, graduate of Sociology and Anthropology and Ezuruike Coleman Chikwado, graduate of History And International Studies, all students of the University of Uyo.