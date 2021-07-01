The future of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria is bright and promising, Akwa Ibom State Governor and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has declared.

The Governor stated this in Uyo on Wednesday while speaking at the Special PDP State Congress to elect new State Chairman for the Party.

The noted with delight that given the admirable antecedents and footprints of good governance and people-centric leadership by the PDP in the state and Nigeria, on good governance since 1999, it is only natural to expect better days.

Governor Emmanuel reminded Nigerians of the gains of good governance that the PDP left when it held the reins of leadership at the center and the superlative performance of the present and past PDP administrations in the State , he encouraged the party faithful not to relent in their strong resolve to stick with the party that has given much to Akwa Ibom people and Nigerians.

Speaking earlier, the Former Acting State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rt. Hon. Lawrence Udosen thanked the Governor for the highly purposeful and committed way he has led the Party and the State in the last six years, stressing that Akwa Ibom people and the Party have reaped tremendous benefits from Governor Emmanuel’s dynamic and visionary leadership.

On his part, the Chairman of the Special Congress Planning Committee and National Legal Adviser of the party, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, noted that the election is in line with the party’s constitution on matters of filling vacant positions at such level, stating that in accordance with the party’s constitution, the candidate to fill in the vacant position must come from the area of the previous occupant who could not complete his tenure. A total of 3874 delegates voted at the Special Congress.

Declaring the results after the voting exercise, the Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Special Congress Electoral Committee, Barr. Edmund Mark, announced that the sole candidate, Aniekan Akpan, polled a total 3,818 votes, to emerged as State Chairman of PDP in Akwa Ibom State. He commended Delegates for the orderly manner they conducted themselves throughout the voting process stressing that the congress was roundly successful.

Delivering his acceptance speech, the new State Chairman of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Akpan, who is the 7th State Chairman of the PDP in the state, paid tribute to his departed predecessor whom he said laid a solid foundation for the present State Executive Committee of the Party before his unfortunate departure, promising to vigorously pursue the lofty ideals and visions that the late Udo Ekpenyong stood for.

He pledged his commitment to pursue “politics without bitterness” and to, with the support of the entire party structure in the state, champion a formidable support for the Completion and Succession agenda of Governor Udom Emmanuel, in view to make Akwa Ibom State greater.

The Special elective State congress was conducted for the sole purpose of producing a replacement for the late State Chairman, Obong Udo Ekpenyong, who passed on in January 2021. The new State Chairman of the party, is to serve out the four-year term of the late Obong Udo Ekpenyong. The Congress was observed by a delegation from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the media, Strategic Observer Organisations, among others.

The new Chairman, Rt. Hon. Akpan, had served as Principal of many Secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State. He had also served as Chairman of Ukanafun Local Government Council, member of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and Commissioner for Education in the state, amongst others.