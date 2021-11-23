Special adviser to Yobe State governor on water resources, Hon Kachallah Mai Hassan has commended Governor Mai Mala Buni for embarking on massive road construction despite dwindling resources occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hassan told LEADERSHIP in Damaturu after he commissioned 600 units of lock-up shops and market stalls in Buni Yadi town, the headquarters of Gujba local government area, that it was not an easy thing for a state with low internally generated revenue (IGR) to embark on execution of developmental projects.

He said, “ We will continue to support him to work for the happiness of the entire citizens of Yobe State, these road projects are a welcome development and will contribute in improving the living conditions of the affected beneficiaries.”

He said Buni Yadi is one of the commercial centres of Yobe State, pointing out that it will rejuvenate the economic status of the people of the area as well as create conducive environment for the business community.

He described the flagging off of the construction of the township roads across the state as a demonstration of the importance the Buni administration attaches to infrastructural development in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kachalla said when the roads are completed they will provide the needed accessibility in the towns and drain storm water which has been the main contributing factor to flooding in urban centres.