The Assistant Inspector general of Police in-charge of Zone 6, Usman Sule Gomna, has ordered a manhunt for the abductors of a medical doctor, Nsidibe Umana and former Akwa Ibom senator, Nelson Effiong.

The order came even as the command said it had put in a crack team to trail the abductors.

Nelson Effiong, a former senator representing Akwa Ibom South senatorial district, was abducted on September 5, 2021 while relaxing along Oron Road while the medical doctor was abducted in his compound in Oruk Anam local government area of the state on September 14, 2021.

The AIG gave the charge at the weekend while responding to a request by the chairman of the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Ime Sylvester Udoh, during a meeting with security stakeholders in the state.

The AIG said; “Before I came here I had directed the CP of the command, Andrew Amiengheme, to intensify efforts to see how he can be rescued”.

He reiterated the commitment of the zone in tackling crime and criminality and called on stakeholders to continue to cooperate with the police by revealing useful information that could help in tackling the crime rates in the states.

Akwa Ibom state commissioner of police Andrew Amiengheme said a manhunt had already started.

“Our men are in the field to ensure the release of that young doctor. Unfortunately, they (abductors) are asking for N20m and where will the family get that kind of money. That is part of the societal problems, and we are asking the stakeholders to quickly expose and not to give them a cover,” he said.

On the abduction of the senator, the CP said, “ We are very much on top of the situation. Care must be taken to protect his life in the first instance. We must not do anything that will jeopardise his life, a lot has been done, we are observing some restraints so that he is not killed and his perpetrators brought to book.”