AIICO Insurance Plc has received Information Security Management System certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI) under ISO 27001:2013 standard, after a thorough assessment of the company’s Information Security Management System.

This standard is regarded the highest international standard for information security management and a globally recognised information security standard developed and maintained by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).

The company breaks the record as the first in the industry in Nigeria to receive this certification which represents high information security standards that provides a wide range of requirements for information security management systems.

Information Security Management defines and manages controls that an organisation needs to implement to ensure that it is protecting the confidentiality, availability, and integrity of its assets.

It has become an absolute necessity for corporate entities to protect their assets in view of the ever-increasing cyber-security threats and vulnerabilities that are ravaging the world today, resulting in significant losses.

Reacting on this development, the company’s chief risk officer, Mr. Abiodun Adebanjo, stated that, “we consider the certification as a reward for the collective efforts that has gone into embedding the information security risk management culture within the entire organisation, and a reflection of the premium we place on protecting our customers and business data.

“With this certification, we have taken the necessary and needed steps to protect the company’s priority information from data breaches, unauthorised access, and other disruptive data security threats to our stakeholders’ data.

“All hands are on deck, and we will continue to improve and adapt to changing circumstances with the goal of providing adequate and sustainable protection to our information assets.”

On his part, the MD/CEO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun said: “we are taking conscious steps towards the fulfilment of our vision of being the dominant insurer in Sub-Saharan Africa, leveraging technology.

“While investing substantially in technology, we are also mindful of the associated risks and leaving no stone unturned for effective risk management; this is the reason we subjected our systems to BSI’s assessment.”

He stated further that its valued customers and other stakeholders stand to benefit more from this endeavour, adding that, the implementation is towards a sustainable approach to business continuity, reinforcing its resilience against attacks and strengthening its ability to continue to fulfill obligations now and in the future.