AIICO Insurance Plc has invested in information technology (IT), thereby, launched its virtual assistant known as Ella to enhance customers satisfaction in the country.

Ella is a dedicated instant messaging service with built-in features that help customers make instant purchase or renewal of policies, claims reporting, product and service enquiries and lots more via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Telegram.

To this end, the insurer remains the first underwriter in Nigeria to deploy an AI-powered (Artificial Intelligence) service) via the WhatsApp platform.

The insurer said, the interactive chatbot enhances user experience as it takes on the personality of a young, intelligent, and efficient customer experience manager, even as it helps reduce the time required for customers to purchase or access customer support service to a maximum of five minutes.

Speaking on the launch, the managing director/CEO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun said: “our customer-centric approach essentially drives the launch of Ella and deployment on WhatsApp. With over two billion WhatsApp users globally and its increasing viral adoption locally, we believe it is an appropriate channel by which we can bring service closer to our customers.

“We understand how technology is transforming the world today and its impact on the lifestyle of our customers. Therefore, we will continue to invest in the best technology solution to provide our customer with a great experience,” it said.

“The great feedback from our customers and the marketplace is why we are laser-focused on quality service delivery irrespective of daunting challenges”, he added.