AIICO Insurance Plc has partnered ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) to tackle and put an end to infant homicide in the country.

AIICO has pledged the donation of N100 for every retail travel and automobile policy sold to this cause. The company recently presented a cheque of N1.47 million to AAN, representing proceeds from half year, 2021 sales.

Infanticide is a practice in some local communities in Nigeria. Around 57 communities across the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja, are still actively involved in this barbaric act owing to some ancient traditional beliefs. Children with albinism, those born with down syndrome and other birth defects, are considered as taboo and therefore become victims.

ActionAid Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has poverty eradication among local and excluded communities as one of its key areas of focus.

Among other interventions to tackle infanticide, it is raising funds to build a home for the children and provide the much-needed education they need to thrive in life.

The divisional head, shared services, AIICO, Mr. Olusanjo Shodimu, while speaking during the joint briefing with AAN, said: “We have chosen to partner with ActionAid Nigeria, going by their track records of accountability and integrity, their impact in society and global recognition. We are impressed with their achievements and have no doubts this partnership will yield the expected results – ending the infanticide menace in the long run.”

According to the head, corporate responsibility and sustainability, Mrs Abimbola Shobanjo, “This is not a one-off project; we intend to continue for as long as necessary. We have tied proceeds from the sales of our retail travel and automobile insurance policies to it for sustainable funding.”

