AIICO Insurance Plc has received its shareholders’ nod for the issuance of bonus shares.

This is one of the resolutions passed unanimously at its 51st annual general meeting held in Lagos recently.

The chairman of AIICO Insurance, Mr. Kundan Sainani, while welcoming the shareholders stated appreciated the shareholders for standing firm with company despite the challenging operating environment.

During the event, shareholders voted on several resolutions relating to corporate governance in the organisation as well as some special business. Some of the resolutions passed include: a bonus of 12 shares for every 9 shares already held by members whose names appear on the register of members as of the close of business on November 23, 2021; the re-election of Ademola Adebise and Samaila Zubairu for another term on the board.

Additionally, other resolutions presented to the shareholders were unanimously approved with the issuance of the bonus clearing the path for the company to meet up with new capital requirements, which strengthens the company’s market position on its journey to being the dominant insurer in sub-Saharan Africa.

During the interactive session, the shareholders applauded the company’s leadership on its remarkable contribution to society through its various Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) initiatives and interventions.