The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that its airstrike executed on Saturday, January 1, 2022, killed wanted bandit leaders, Alhaji Auta, and Kachalla Ruga, in a forest in Zamfara State.

The director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, confirmed this to LEADERSHIP on Saturday.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported the killing of the bandit leaders, citing security sources.

The notorious bandit leaders met their waterloo after a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft, under Operation Hadarin Daji, acting on credible intelligence bombarded their enclaves, at Gusami Forest and Tsamre Village in Birnin Magaji local government area of the State on Friday, December 31, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series of airstrikes also killed bandit fighters in the enclave.

ADVERTISEMENT