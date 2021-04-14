By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and Equipment and Protective Applications International Limited (EPAIL) to advance its research and development.

The development is aimed at promoting indigenous technology to sustain platforms and equipment serviceability.

NAF spokesman, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, in a statement, said the partnership would further reduce NAF’s over-dependence on foreign technology and make it more innovative and resourceful.

The MoUs cover the areas of human capacity development and production of security systems as well as personal protective equipment.

Speaking during the MoUs signing ceremony, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, who was represented by the Chief of Standards and Evaluation, Air Vice Marshal Olusegun Philip, said collaboration with organisations such as ITF and EPAIL were necessary if the NAF was to realise its objective of moving the nation and the Service towards becoming technologically advanced and self-reliant.

The MoUs, the CAS said, would facilitate solution-driven techniques to NAF’s technical challenges which would in turn translate to greater operational efficiency for the Service.

He said in line with the focus of the federal government of Nigeria towards promoting indigenous technology, the NAF has been looking inwards to gradually wean itself of overdependence on foreign technology and be more innovative and resourceful as aptly encapsulated in two of the key drivers of his vision.

Air Marshal Amao further noted that through collaboration with other organisations and agencies, the NAF has been able to produce items such as autopilot cassettes and hydraulic diaphragms for the Mi-35 helicopter and L-39ZA trainer aircraft.

Other R&D feats recorded include production of Alpha-Jet aircraft anti-skid break system test bench and batteries for the Mi-helicopters series.

The CAS said: “these and many other innovative efforts have provided the impetus for the NAF to effectively project air power in support of friendly forces.”

While responding on behalf of the MoU partners, the director general of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, noted that the MoUs would establish a framework through which the signatories would work together in an effort to nurture a cooperative and win-win relationship among the three institutions as well as enhance productivity.

“You have dependable allies in us. We will pursue the MoUs with the vigour and seriousness it deserves for our overall benefits,” Ari said.

He also commended the CAS for his leadership acumen which has better positioned the NAF for operational effectiveness even as he called on Nigerians to be supportive of the efforts of the military as they make efforts towards safeguarding the entire nation.

The NAF currently has 32 active MoUs with various organisations, agencies and universities nationwide. Its MoU with the ITF is mainly centered towards human capacity development.

On the other hand, EPAIL is a private company involved in the indigenous manufacturing of security systems and personal protective equipment that would be of benefit to the NAF.