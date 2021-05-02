BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

Air Peace has become the first airline in the country to land its aircraft at the Anambra International Passenger and Cargo Airport.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the corporate communication officer, Stanley Olisa, the airline deployed two of its aircraft- an Embraer 145 and a Boeing 737- for the demonstration flights to unveil the airport sited in the Umuleri axis of the state.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for approving and enabling the project.

Onyema noted that the airport was one of the ‘fastest airports to be approved even for a test-flight’.

He stated, “what we have here is the widest runway ever and could land a Boeing 777 and an Airbus 380. This is the first time an airport would be doing a test-run with a Boeing 737. It used to be very small planes before”.

The aviator said the airport would generate numerous jobs for Nigerians and significantly impact Nigeria’s economy.

The new Anambra Airport is an ambitious project by the state governor, Willie Obiano and has recorded impressive execution in 15 months.