The Management of Air Peace has apologised to passengers whose Abuja-Lagos flight was delayed on May 20 night, making them to arrive Lagos some minutes past midnight and getting stranded at the airport.

Mr Stanley Olisa, Media Executive Officer of Air Peace said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Olisa said that it was never the intention of the airline to delay the said flight but the delay caused by operational concerns which had to be addressed at the time.

“We are extremely sorry that our Abuja – Lagos flight had a delayed departure on Thursday night.

“We regret all inconveniences experienced by passengers and restate our commitment to offering superior flight services ,” he said.

Air Peace expressed gratitude to the flying public for choosing the airline and assured them of improved service delivery.(NAN)