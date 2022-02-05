Air Peace has revealed that it will resume direct scheduled flights to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on March 1, 2022.

The airline also set to expand its West Coast presence by launching flight operations into Niamey, Niger, on February 25, 2022, as well as Kinshasha and Malabo in Quarter 1, 2022.

LEADERSHIP recall that the federal government had reduced Emirates flights to Nigeria from twenty-one per week to just once, in retaliation to UAE’s limitation of Air Peace’s flights to Dubai via Sharjar Airport, to one flight per week.

But, the management of the airline in a press statement by the airline spokesperson, Stanley Olisa and a copy made available to LEADERSHIP, said the airline will start operating the Lagos-Dubai-Lagos flights will operate three days weekly from any of its domestic routes through its Lagos hub.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are happy to inform the flying public that in tandem with our commitment to providing more flight connectivity and meeting the air travel needs of Nigerians, we are restarting our UAE operations, but with Dubai as the destination, and not Sharjah. We abundantly appreciate the vital role played by the Nigerian Government in making this possible”, Air Peace asserted.

The airline stated that before Q1 runs out, “we shall commence scheduled flights to Kinshasha in DR Congo and Malabo in Equatorial Guinea, to enlarge our footprints in West Africa and offer the flying public more network options”, adding that Niamey flights will operate from Abuja and Kano on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays with the Hopper jets.

Air Peace has been operating scheduled commercial flights into the UAE since July, 2019, and added that it would continue to scale up its service delivery to surpass the expectations of air travelers, especially with the activation of its ambitious fleet modernization scheme and a renewed commitment to unequalled customer experience. Air Peace has also been designated by the Federal Government to fly into other international destinations such as Guangzhou-China, Delhi-India, UK and Houston-US.

ADVERTISEMENT