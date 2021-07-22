Air Peace Air fare may drop as the airline officially deploys three of its brand new Embraer 195-E2 airplanes for scheduled flight operations.

Aviation experts said the deployment of these new aircraft will end cancellations and delays of flights by the airline and may reduce airfares.

The three ultramodern 124-seat capacity jets were delivered in the first half of 2021 and commenced entry into service on Monday, July 19, 2021.

In a press statement signed by its spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, he stated that the airline is delighted to finally commission into service the new Embraer aircraft, adding that the acquisition of the aircraft is a testament to Air Peace’s commitment to giving the flying public excellent flights.

