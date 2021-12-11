Ahead of the yuletide, Air Peace has taken delivery of her fifth brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft with reg number 5N-BYJ, which arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at the weekend.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the spokesperson of Air Peace, Stanley Olisa, stated that the new acquisition will further enable the airline to meet the growing air travel demand of Nigerians.

Olisa, who explained that modernisation of fleet is to achieve the no-city-left-behind ambition of the airline, stressed that just about two weeks ago, the airline brought in two new Airbus 320s to boost domestic and regional connectivity.

He said that with this fifth brand new Embraer 196-E2 aircraft, the airline has eight more from the 13 firm orders it made from the Brazilian aerospace conglomerate, Embraer, in 2019.

He hinted that the remaining eight E195-E2s will be delivered next year, adding that the airline plans to activate purchase rights for 17 of the same aircraft model once the initial 13 are delivered, totalling 30 ultra-modern airplanes.

“We are determined to give the flying public world-class flight experience and to achieve this, we decided to invest in state-of-the-art aircraft through strategic fleet expansion. Our fleet are increasingly becoming modern and it is all to help reduce the air travel burden of Nigerians,” Olisa emphasised.

The airline’s spokesperson, who assured Nigerians of adequate flights this festive period, asserted that a good number of aircraft will be returning from overseas maintenance and this will increase the frequencies of specific routes and bolster overall operations.

Air Peace currently services 20 domestic routes, six regional routes and two international destinations and operates an increasing modern fleet of 33 aircraft, including five brand new E195-E2s and two Airbus 320s.