Air Peace has signed a partnership agreement with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) as the official airline sponsor of the Super Eagles and Nigerian national teams.

The sponsorship agreement which is for a four-year period, is renewable every year.

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony in Lagos on Wednesday, NFF president Amaju Pennick said the “initial agreement” is worth N300m with additional benefits to the country’s national teams.

Pinnick who was accompanied to the signing ceremony by Super Eagles quartet of Alex Iwobi, Joe Aribo, Tyron Ebuehi and Oghenekaro Etebo, said the partnership was timely as Nigerian players will fly to the Cape Verde match onboard the airline’s brand new Embraer E195.

“Air Peace epitomizes unity, patriotism, humanity and selflessness. Ourselves at the NFF have followed not only the meteoric rise of the company but its patriotic fervour and sense of nationalism. It is an organization that believes firmly in the Nigeria project, just as we do.

“This contract covers all the National Teams, from the Super Eagles to the junior teams. Let me say it here that the Super Eagles will be flying to Cape Verde on Monday for their FIFA World Cup qualifier in the latest brand of aircraft just acquired by Air Peace. The NFF is happy to partner with this highly responsible organisation that has Nigeria at the heart of everything it does,” Pinnick said.

He assured that NFF will keep to the letter and spirit of the contract.

Chairman of Air Peace, Barrister Allen Onyema, said his company was delighted to have the opportunity to work with the NFF and the National Teams. “We decided to partner with the NFF not just because we are enamoured by the hard work and resilience of Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick in improving the lot of Nigeria’s football on the pitch and in the boardroom, but also because we passionately seek a platform to give Nigerians hope. Football is a huge unifying force everywhere and the same is true of our country.”