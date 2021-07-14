Air Peace airline on Wednesday announced the resumption of flight operations into Banjul in Gambia and Dakar in Senegal on July 23, 2021, to provide more options for regional connectivity.

The spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who made the announcement in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, revealed that Banjul and Dakar flight services will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

According to him, the new routes will be serviced with the country’s new aircraft, Embraer 195-E2 as the airline is glad to let the flying public know that the routes have been restored.

“We are glad to let the flying public know that we are reinstating our Lagos-Banjul, -Dakar flight operations to offer more regional connectivity while our daily Gombe flights from Lagos and Abuja will be launched on August 9, 2021.

“Dakar and Banjul routes will be operated with our ultramodern Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, and we shall resume more routes and increase frequencies to other destinations as we take delivery of more brand new E195-E2s as well as other aircraft undergoing maintenance abroad,” he stated.

Olisa, who said that customers can now book for the resumed routes on the airline’s website – flyairpeace.com or its mobile app, restated Air Peace’s resolve to continue providing peaceful, strategic, and affordable connections, while observing the highest standards of safety.

It can be recalled that Air Peace suspended its regional routes consequent upon the outbreak of COVID-19 and the attentant lockdown that followed last year. But the airline is now resuming the routes, the first being Accra which was restored in March, 2021.

Air Peace currently services 17 domestic routes, five regional routes and two international destinations, including Johannesburg, while it boasts of a mixed fleet of 28 aircraft, the latest being three brand new 124-seat capacity E195-E2 jets.