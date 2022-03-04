Air Peace has offered to assist the airline’s staff whose immediate families are trapped in Ukraine upon the invasion of the country by Russia, by evacuating them to Nigeria.

Air Peace chairman, Alex Onyema, who commiserated with the Ukrainians and expressed hope that the situation comes to an end soon, told the airline staff that their immediate families trapped in the Russia-Ukraine war will be evacuated to Nigeria.

He stated, “You are all aware that your employer, Air Peace, has been directed by the Federal Government of Nigeria to evacuate Nigerians who have escaped from Ukraine to its neighbouring countries namely Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. We have since last night commenced the evacuation flights.

“To this end, we are willing to evacuate your immediate family members by bringing them into Nigeria with our flights for safety, if you so wish. Once again, we pray that a solution to the war is found quickly.”

