Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has described the coming of Air Peace Airline to the state as a big relief to the teaming air travellers, saying it would grow the state’s economy.

Air Peace yesterday launched its scheduled flight operations to Ibadan Airport with the inaugural flight, operated with the airline’s brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft which touched down at about 11am at the airport.

At the event, said the airline has immediately, “crashed the airfare from Ibadan to Abuja to affordable level”.

Makinde said, “The coming of Air Peace will strengthen and enhance the economy of the state. We have a dry Port here that will facilitate the clearing of goods in record time. This will take the stress off importers in the state and neighbouring states and save them the stress of going to Lagos port to clear goods”.

The chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, promised to link Ibadan to every geo-political zone of the country.

He said the opening of the Ibadan route is part of the airline’s “no-city-left-behind” aimed at interconnecting various cities across.

His words, “Plans are already on to commence Port Harcourt to Ibadan flight. Abuja, Ibadan to Kano flight is also already in the pipeline. I believe in the oneness of Nigeria. As a nationalist, I am going to connect all cities in the country.”