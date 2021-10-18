Air Peace has won the distinguished safety performance award of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Kaduna.

The award was presented by the Kaduna Airport manager and chairperson, Airport Safety Committee, Kaduna International Airport, Mrs Amina Ozi-Salami (DGM).

FAAN said the award is in recognition of Air Peace’s consistent commitment to safety with records of zero accident/serious incident at the Kaduna International Airport.

Speaking at the event, the spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, expressed gratitude to the airport authorities for the award, adding that it further accentuates the airline’s unwavering stance on 100 per cent safety compliance in line with established global standards.

“We shall continue to ensure full adherence to all safety codes as required by the industry regulatory bodies while providing Nigerians with more seamless connectivity and more investment in brand new aircraft to offer them a superior travel experience,” Olisa stated.