Hello, today I will be talking about a pair of headphones. They are a pair of headphones made by the tech company that is called Apple. They are called the Air Pods Max. They are over-ear headphones which means they go over the ears. I do not know why Apple would make a pair of headphones when they are already selling in-ear air pods for $200 (about N76,000). But it seems they need to get all the money they can, like I need to get all of the Indomitables magnets so I can put them on my fridge like Olympic trophies.

First off, these headphones are $550 which means they translate to about N210,000. So I better be able to talk to God with these headphones or the sound should be like the people singing are the angels in heaven. Second on the chopping block, we have to establish what kind of headphones these are. These are for people who just want something to use to listen to music casually. If you get these headphones, don’t expect to wear them if you are an audiophile that needs super premium headphones, like my mom needs premium school work or i’m gonna get a premium beating.

The Air Pods Max are completely wireless headphones – no earphone jack needed, and they connect using bluetooth. The headband frame is stainless, which is different because most other pairs of headphones have plastic frames. The telescoping headband (the part that you pull when you want to extend the headphones) takes a lot of pull to move – which is nice and premium. Since the headphones are mostly metal, they are prone to being heavy and they come in at about 380 grammes when most other headphones are about 250 grammes.

They have a flexible mesh at the top to rest on your head and distribute the weight evenly. Also they don’t have an Apple logo on them – which is surprising but true. They are not water resistant – which means they are not sweat resistant, so don’t wear these headphones while you work out or when it’s raining, but if you were planning to use these N210,000-worth headphones in the rain, I don’t know what to say to you.

They have a crown on the top that comes from the Apple watch. They have 40 millimetre drivers behind the ear cups. Drivers are what convert electricity signals to sound which controls how they sound. It’s safe to say these sound really nice. They are clear at all volumes. Speaking of volumes, you would probably never need to go above 75 percent of the volume to listen to your music. Since these are premium headphones, they have noise cancellation and transparency mode.

Noise cancellation allows them to completely block out white noise. The noise cancellation on these headphones are comparable to the Sony XM4 which is seen as one of the best noise cancellation headphones ever. This means they would work well on planes. They also have some of the best transparency modes of headphones ever, as well.

Transparency allows you to hear noise around you, so if you are walking down near a road you would be able to hear around you so you don’t get hit by a car. Most headphones may make it feel like you have super hearing but these headphones feel very natural.