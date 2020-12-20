By ADENIYI ADUNOLA, KEHINDE SALLAH, DUSTAN AGHEDO, ABIODUN SIVOWAKU |

Nigerians travelling to various locations across the country for the Christmas and New Year celebrations are contending with an increase in transport fares, LEADERSHIP SUNDAY’s findings have revealed.

With a few days to Christmas, fares for air and road transportation have significantly increased, our reporters gathered.

Most of the domestic airlines approached by our correspondents at the weekend said flights to the eastern part of the country from Lagos and Abuja were fully booked till New Year as all tickets had been sold.

Flight tickets to all states in the East, it was learnt, went for between N100,000 and N120,000 as some preferred air travel to road trips because of fears of kidnapping, armed robbery and other hazards associated with road transport.

An air passenger, Charles Apere, who booked a flight to Port Harcourt from Lagos slated for December 23, said he paid N100,000 for the trip, while some of his friends paid N120,000, depending on the time of booking.

Similarly, findings by LEADERSHIP SUNDAY revealed that road transporters also increased fares, even as there was low turnout of passengers at the time of filing this report. A breakdown of the new fare regime showed increases of as much as N1,000 and N2,000 on most routes, while tour operators expect the price to rise by N4,000 to N5,000 on Saturday and Sunday as more passengers are expected to come out.

At the time of filing this report, our correspondents gathered that the transport fare from Lagos to Warri, Sapele, Bayelsa, Ugheli was N10,000 instead of the previous N8,000 while Lagos to Port Harcourt went for N15,000, in contrast to the N10,000 charged last year.

It was gathered from transport workers that the fare is likely to increase between today and Christmas Eve.

A driver, Chibuzor Okon, said, in the past two months, Lagos to Abuja had been N10,200 but noted that by the same time last year, it was N6,200, same as to Lokoja in Kogi State. He added that the prices were likely to go up from December 22 till January 2021.

Another driver, Kunle Fijabi, who plies Lagos to Ondo route, said the fare to areas like Ipetu, Akungba, Ikare, Owo is now N4,200, adding, “But then, we charged N5,200 and this was when we reduced the number of passengers to 10 people but now it’s 12 passengers.”

Our correspondents also realised that from Lagos to Ife in Osun State, a passenger pays N3,100 by bus while by car fare goes for N3,600 even as it had been like that since the lockdown. While Lagos to Bayelsa State was N9,500 as at Friday, drivers said the fare could increase as the days go by.

“Initially, Lagos to Benin and Warri was N7,000 but now it’s N8,500. Lagos to Agbo, Onisha, Asaba is N6,200, with two people on a seat while before the Covid-19 pandemic, it used to be N3,000,” a driver said.

During a visit to Ojota park in Lagos, it was observed that passenger turnout was low, and that was attributed to the pandemic.

The financial secretary of the transport workers union at Biode motor park, Ojota, Comrade Adeniyi Adepinto, said since the pandemic, there had been low turnout of passengers.

“You can’t compare this period of last year to this year because last year, many people were already moving out of Lagos and as you can see, the patronage has been very low this year. This is Benin bus, that’s Ibadan bus, and Ilorin bus, as you can see, how many passengers can you see? So, the whole issue has affected us badly,” he pointed out.

He noted that the situation in the country had not been encouraging, adding, “We were yet to deal with the coronavirus, then came the #EndSARS protests and government is not helping the situation by the way they increased the price of fuel and all that.”

Food Prices Fluctuate In States

Meanwhile, the prices of staple food items rose within the past two weeks in some states while there was a marginal reduction in other states as shopping for the Yuletide reaches its peak.

In Ado Odò market, Ota, Ogun State, there was an increase in the prices of some food items due to the festivities while some had price depreciation. For instance, a big basket of native tomato goes for N9,000 from N11,000, a basket of bell pepper rose to N17,000 from N7,500, a bag of onions now goes for N97,000 from N65,000. A carton of frozen chicken sells for N14,000, Turkey for N18,000, chicken laps sell for N14,000 while chicken gizzard is sold for N20,000. A 50kg bag of foreign rice sells between N27,000 and N29,000.

Speaking with our correspondent, a farmer and pepper trader said, “Normally, we all know Christmas and New Year time is when we make most sales as people who don’t celebrate Christmas will celebrate the New Year and even give gifts to family members and friends.”

“For a while now, sales have been slow, since the ease of the lockdown, food prices have continued to increase and people have been complaining that there is no money. The crisis in the North and the harmattan made bell pepper and onions expensive.”

At Mile 12 market in Lagos, things were better and affordable, groundnut oil was N19,500 before but is now sold for N19,000 or N18,500, depending on the brand.

For tmatoes, two months ago, it was sold at N20,000 or N25,000 and even N30,000 a bag, but now, it goes for between N7,500 and N13,000.

Foreign rice, earlier sold at N32,000 now goes for N25,000, while local rice is now sold at N20,000.

Aminu Abubakar, a yam seller, said a tuber of yam that cost N900 to N1,000 before now costs between N400 and N500 depending on the buyer’s bargaining power.

“I can now sell 100 tubers of yam in a day as it is cheaper than rice, beans, semovita,” he said.

A full grown live chicken that was sold for N2, 500 now sells for N3, 000 to N4,000, and the one sold for N4, 000 now goes for N6, 000.

Prices Of Local Rice, Tomatoes Drop In Enugu

Prices of foodstuff, particularly local rice and tomatoes, have dropped slightly in major markets in the Enugu metropolis, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

A survey conducted by NAN on Saturday showed that the prices of stoned and de-stoned local rice and tomatoes dropped when compared with October prices.

A 50-kilogramme bag of de-stoned local rice sells between N24, 000 and N26,000 as against N26,500 and N28,000, depending on the brand sold two months ago.

Also, a 25 kilogramme bag is sold at between N12,000 and N13, 500 as against N14,000 and N15,000 in October.

A rice dealer at Ogbete Main Market, Mr Joe Maduka, attributed the slight fall in prices to the increased number of stored local rice brought into the market by both rice farmers and wholesalers.

Another rice dealer at Garki Market, Mrs Chinwe Okwu, said patronage had been massive on local rice as many residents could hardly afford foreign rice due to its high cost.

“Many rice dealers, especially farmers flooded the market with rice, so we are forced to reduce the prices,” Okwu said.

Mr Uche Ojo , a rice dealer at Kenyatta Market, said although the prices of local rice dropped, the price of foreign rice had continued to soar.

“A 50kg bag of rice is now sold for between N38,500 and N41,000 as against N37,000 and N39,000 in October, while a 25kg bag of foreign rice is now sold for between N18, 500 and N19,500 as against N18, 000 and N19, 000.

The survey also revealed that prices of tomatoes had reduced when compared with what they were in October. The price of a big basket of UTC tomatoes now sells between N14, 000 and N15,500, as it is gradually flooding the markets.

A small basket of Gboko tomatoes, which comes from Benue State, costs between N9,000 and N10,000.

Mrs Ife Ogadi, a tomatoe seller at Garki Market, attributed the drop in the prices of tomatoes to the harvest season.

However, the price of chicken has soared across the state as a middle-sized goes for between N3, 000 and N3,800 while the big-sized goes for between N5, 000 and N6, 800.

A chicken seller at Garki Market, Mrs Udoka Ude, attributed the price increase to the high cost of chicken feeds in the country.

The survey also showed that prices of cooking oils have increased in some markets.

Mrs Louisa Ossai, who deals in cooking oils, said a five litre can of groundnut oil is sold for between N4, 300 and N4, 500 as against N3, 800 and N4, 000 depending on the brand.

Ossai added that a 70-litre bottle of red oil goes for between N550 and N600 as against between N350 and N400 two months ago.

Mrs Chioma Akuchi, who sells red oil, said that 20 litres of red oil now go for N22, 000 as against N14, 000 in October.