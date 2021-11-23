All flights across Nigeria will be disrupted for a minimum of 30 minutes as the National Association of Air Traffic Controllers (NATCA), embarked on three hours flow control over the demise of one of its members, Aniekan Inuk Effiong, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Monday.

Flow control is a measure use to ensure flights are delayed for 30 minutes before giving clearance for take-off across airports in the country except international flights.

However, in a statement by the president of NATCA, Abayomi Agoro, and general secretary, Rev. Agbonlahor Felix, the three-hour flow control will be for two days, November 23 to 24, 2021 from 0600UTC to 0900UTC to register their displeasure at the current working environment and conditions of Controllers.

The group also gave the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) two weeks ultimatum to address the issues after which industrial harmony cannot be guaranteed.

NATCA decried that ATCs lost nine colleagues in two years following NAMA’s reluctance to address the glaring challenges facing them.

In the statement issued after an emergency meeting on Tuesday, the association asked for provision of operational vehicles as well as adequate and quality ATC operational chairs and headsets.

“Fully dedicated operational vehicles be provided to Air Traffic Controllers for the four major airports in Nigeria (Abuja Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano) and to any other airport where ATC operational vehicle is critically needed. That ATC Operational rooms are provided with adequate and quality ATC operational chairs and headsets, the statement reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That at least 500 ATCOs be recruited to address the critical dearth in ATC manpower within the next two years starting with 70 recruits within the next three months. Approve and implement a 500% upward review of the annual ATC medical allowance to enable ATCOs carry out comprehensive medical assessment among others. That all Air Traffic controllers be enrolled in an enhanced comprehensive health and life insurance schemes that will meet their health needs.

“That a standard medical emergency kits be provided at all ATC units and a yearly Health Safety Environment (HSE) training programs for ATCOs be conducted.

“That all ATC communication facilities and equipment, most especially, the VHF radios and SATCOM links be holistically rectified in other to address the perennial communication problems encountered in Nigerian airspace. That the staff deployed to ATC from other departments who have been stagnated on the same grade level for over seven years be placed on their appropriate grade levels having fulfilled all requirements to be Air Traffic Controllers.

“That all appropriate managements should immediately approve and implement an upward review of the remunerations of contract ATCOs to make for them to earn Aerodrome and Approach rating allowances.

“That the appropriate management should immediately liaise with the Federal Ministry of Aviation and other relevant government bodies to correct the anomalies observed in the recently approved ATC Scheme of Service to allow for implementation in a bid to eliminate the stagnation of Air Traffic Controllers. That the appropriate management should immediately liaise with the Federal Ministry of Aviation and relevant government bodies to ensure ATCOs retire with their full monthly salary as pension,” they said.

According to the NATCA leadership, the consequences of failure to meet the conditions on or before two weeks would be severe.