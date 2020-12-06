ADVERTISEMENT

BY OLAWALE AYENI, Abuja

Reigning champions of Zenith Women’s Basketball League, Air Warriors of Abuja has begun preparations ahead of the commencement of the Africa Champions Cup billed for Cairo, Egypt in January 2021.

Air Warriors participation for the continental tournament was confirmed in a letter sent to the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) on Wednesday.

Recall, that the Abuja based club defeated fellow debutants MFM Queens 57-53 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos to the lift women’s title in their debut season.

Speaking on the team’s preparation, Chairman/CEO of Air Warriors, Abduldumajeed Solademi, said the players and the official are working tirelessly to ensure that they extend their dominance in the slamming and dunking game from Nigeria to the continent.

“Our players and officials are in camp already, and they are work- ing hard to make they get the right results when we play in Egypt, we know that it’s not going to be easy, but we will try our best to make Nigerians proud”.

“Just a few weeks ago we re- tained our title in the 2020 Abuja City Basketball League it shows that the players are very much in shape despite the eight months lockdown and they are willing to go the extra mile to get the right performance when we play in Egypt”.

He further called on corporate organizations and well-meaning Nigerians to support the team in their quest to fly high the country’s flag in the continent.

“We have the talents that can deliver at any level when called upon. We just want corporate organisations and individuals to support the team through sponsorship our doors are wide open to investors,” he said.