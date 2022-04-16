The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has warned against further attack on airline workers by passengers over delay or cancelation of flights.

LEADERSHIP reports that some Max Air staff were on Wednesday attacked by passengers whose flight were delayed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

But, AON, in a press statement by its President, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP, expressed worry over rising threat to the lives of airline staff and their properties at Nigerian airports.

The AON President, however, said issues of delay or cancellation of flight can be addressed in a civil manner without resorting to violence.

“The unruly passengers that went after Max Air and destroyed the computer reservation systems further exacerbated the problem for other passengers going to other destinations. Such acts are completely unacceptable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“AON understands the frustrations whenever a flight is delayed or cancelled and we apologize to passengers on behalf of airlines for such delays or cancellations. It is however instructive to note that delays happen worldwide and there are conditions that cause them.

“In Nigeria, 80% of the causes of delays and cancellations are due to factors that are not in the control of airlines. Airlines operating in Nigeria are forced to operate in an environment that is wrought with infrastructure deficiencies that are highly disruptive to normal schedule reliability and on time performance,” he said.

The association expressed regret that the attack took place despite that the airport vicinity was a sensitive and sacrosanct environment where people are not allowed to behave in callous and uncontrollable manner even as it called on the Federal Government to protect airlines against such attack.

“A situation where passengers are allowed to have access into sensitive restricted areas of the airport and attack airline staff or prevent a plane from departing to other destinations because a particular flight is delayed or cancelled puts the country in a bad light in the international community.

“AON would therefore like to appeal to passengers to express some restraint in expressing their displeasure or frustrations during flight delays or cancellation. This is because the airline, within the prevailing circumstances could be complying with a safety procedure, obeying a regulation or facing certain difficulties beyond its immediate control.

“It is also necessary to put on record that while passengers are entitled to their rights, they also have some obligations and responsibilities. For instance, Part 19 of “Nig. CARs 2012, Vol. II highlights some rights and responsibilities of passengers,” he stated.