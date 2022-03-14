Air passengers are still experiencing difficulties in traveling across the country as aviation fuel which sold between N580 to N607 per litre in Lagos on last Tuesday and N625 on Wednesday, rose to over N700, as at Sunday, 13th March, 2022.

It was, however, gathered that the Jet A1 scarcity has led to flight delays, and in some extreme cases, cancellation, thereby disrupting passengers’ schedule.

LEADERSHIP checks revealed that Arik Air cancelled, two flights out of Lagos, due to scarcity of Jet A1 in Lagos.

According to marketers, Jet A1 is not readily available across the country, and anywhere the commodity is available it goes for between N675 and N700 per litre.

Air passengers, however, lamented over the frequent cancellations and delays experienced at various airports across the country.

The passengers who queried why a oil producing country will be importing refined oil, said the cancellations were affecting their busy schedules.

It was gathered that, lots of airline passengers were stranded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport, Abuja over scarcity of aviation fuel.

Passengers at the airport on Sunday were stranded as airline operators battled to secure Jet A1 to power their aircrafts.

Aviation fuel normally accounts for over 30 per cent of the operational cost of an airline. The possible cause of the scarcity can be traced to the recent increase in price from N190 per litre to almost N700 per litre.

Several flights including Air Peace and Dana Air were delayed due to the development.

Speaking, a passenger, Chekwubechukwu Osinachi, said, “Air Peace should please find solution to the problem because this delay affect your passengers negatively. Imagine when I went to Lagos with your airline, I booked noon flight because my meeting was by 5pm and the flight left 7:45pm two hours after the meeting time,” he lamented.

Another passenger, Patrick Mor, however, asked airlines to get fuel from neighbouring countries.

“What of other countries they flew to? He continued, “can’t they get fuel from there? Atleast, amount of fuel taking them from Nigeria to their destination will be given with another extra. I believe each airline has a way of getting fuel in any country they landed.

On his part, Egwuonu Nnamdi, queried why an oil producing country will be importing refined oil, saying, traveling by road is another challenge due to scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“Don’t we have the raw materials to produce this thing here in Nigeria? Why is this country frustrating everybody. No one can travel by road anymore due to scarcity of PMS now, we can’t travel due to scarcity of Jet A1 as well.”

The airline operators have, however, called for calm and patience from their passengers, saying, since the scarcity has started impacting on their operations, there are possibility of flight disruptions.

On its part, Air Peace said, its tirelessly to minimise the impact of the situation, “Air Peace and other Nigerian airlines, have, for a while now, been facing the challenge of jet fuel scarcity. We have pushed so far to minimise the effect of the situation on our esteemed passengers’ travel plans till date.

“But unfortunately, the fuel scarcity is starting to seriously impact our operations as we are likely going to experience flight disruptions today and in the coming days until the situation abates. We appeal for the utmost understanding of the flying public and regret possible inconveniences, while we work tirelessly to minimise the impact of the situation.

Dana Air who also lamented about the implication of the fuel crisis on its business said, the scarcity is taking a new turn and taking a toll on its business.

“The aviation fuel crisis is taking a new turn and has continued to affect our operations in the last few weeks. While we have made progress with regards to getting major commitments from our partners, we crave the patience and understanding of our esteemed customers.

“We will continue to update and make serious efforts to mitigate the niggling delays occasioned by the current fuel scarcity in the country. Once again, we sincerely do apologise to all our guests likely to be affected by the current situation.