The secretary general, Aviation Round Table (ART), Capt. John Ojikutu, has blamed airlines operating at the nation’s airports for incessant flight delay that passengers experienced during the festive season.

In a chat with LEADERSHIP, Ojikutu said, since Instrument Landing System (ILS) has been calibrated at the airports, there shouldn’t be flight delays anymore in the country.

He, however, called on terminal operators to allocate hourly and daily slots to all airlines and failure to operate within the slots hour should attract extra charges.

“There are news of incessant flight delays associated with the inclement harmattan weather. The weather is not unexpected at this time of the year as it has been in the last five years. Last year, it was attributed to the lack of maintenance for the ILS and we have been told that the ILS were calibrated in August this year and some airports are said to have Cat 3 ILS,” he stressed.

He continued that, “what is minimum national visibility for the various airports in the country with ILS and without? Where are the present problems associated with flights delays coming from if not from the airlines.”

He stated further that, “there are more operators, therefore, increased in fleet; what could be reasons for flight delays? Apart from national minimum, what are the minimum for each airlines and what are the minimum for their pilots?

“The NCAA must find these out and let the travellers know where the truth about their flights lies especially if the airports landing facilities are right for the inclement weather we are experiencing.”

Ojikutu who is also the former commandant of the Lagos Airport, said the terminals are pressurised more than they can ordinarily accommodate.

According to him, road travellers are shifting to air because of the insecurity on the roads and therefore adding more pressure on the aviation available flights services.

“Each terminal should begin to allocate slots to the airlines flights hourly and daily; failure to operate within the slots hour should attract extra charges. This is what obtain in other climes where pressures from airlines are more than the services available within the slots hours.

