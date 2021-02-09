ADVERTISEMENT

By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna state government, said, air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over some locations in Kachia and Chikun local government areas.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner Internal Security and Home Affairs, who said the air missions were conducted in Chikun, Kusasu, Gadani, Gadani Station, Kwafe, Kuduru, Kugo, Dakolo, Kudame, Abulo, Gidan Amale, Beni, Akilbu, Polewaya, Rijana and Rugu areas said nearly a dozen bandits with herds of cattle were sighted at Rugu, fleeing from the fighter jet.

Aruwan said they were engaged and neutralized, noting that other locations covered were reported as calm.

Aruwan said in a second mission:”the following locations were covered: Rahama, Tami, Sabon Birni, Galadimawa, Fatika, Sabuwa, Kutemeshi, Sabon Kuyello, Dogon Dawa, Kaya, Damari, Ngade Allah, and adjoining settlements.

“Following reports of bandits movement around Sabon Kuyello, probing shots were fired into the forest. No unusual activities were observed thereafter”

The statement said:”A similar mission was carried out over Baba Doka, Sabon Madada, Goron Dutse and environs. Bandits were sighted in a convoy of motorcycles moving from Baba Maichoko, and were swiftly engaged and neutralized.

“Furthermore, following reports of bandits’ activities at Ungwan Gajere village where ten citizens had been earlier killed, missions were conducted over Kutemeshi, Sabon Kuyello, Dogon Dawa and adjoining settlements. Bandits were sighted at different locations within Gajere, and were neutralized in the forested locations.

Finally, armed reconnaissance was conducted over Rigasa, Faka, Kawuri, Kusasu, Chikun, Gwagwada, Gadani, Gadani Station, Kugo, Kugosi, Tawalli, Kofa, Sarkin Pawa, Sarkin Pawa-Polewire road and environs”

“All locations covered were reported calm, and contact was established with ground troops at Sarkin Pawa”

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the operational feedback with thanks, and commended the troops and fighter jet crews for relentless missions across the identified locations:”Further vigorous ground and air patrols will continue in the general area”.