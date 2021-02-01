ADVERTISEMENT
By AZA MSUE, Kaduna
Kaduna state government, on Monday, said security agencies have reported armed bandits attack in Garawa village of Fatika District, Giwa local government area.
In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said according to the security report, one Alhaju Saadu was killed by the bandits, while some citizens were kidnapped.
Aruwan said armed bandits also raided Doka village also of Fatika District in the same local government and abducted some residents.
The statement explained that in Angwan Dan Yaya village of the same district, one resident Alhaji Suleiman Audu was shot dead by armed bandits.
The commissioner said governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the reports, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain, while sending his condolences to their families.
El-Rufai prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and urged security agencies to step up responses in the area towards curbing such attacks: ” Investigations are ongoing into the incidents, as security agencies intensify patrols in the area”
Aruwan said bandits neutralized in air missions across Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun.
He noted that air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over Sabon Birnin, Rikau, Kaya, Kerawa, Galadimawa, Fatika, Kidandan, Saulawa, Dogon Dawa, Ngade Allah, Kuduru, Yadi, Damari, Takama, Sabuwa, Ungwar Yako and its connecting track to Kuduru, as well as the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road all of Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Igabi and Giwa local government areas.
Aruwan said according to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, Rikau was observed to be active with bandits, stressing that the location was engaged accordingly, with several bandits neutralized.
“Similarly, about 3km southeast of Saulawa, bandits were seen fleeing from the air raid with herds of cattle. They were engaged and neutralized.
Ground troops at Dogon Dawa and Sabon Birni reported a calm situation. All other areas covered were likewise calm with no suspicious activity observed.
In a subsequent mission, armed reconnaissance was conducted over Kampanin Doka, Maganda, Farin Ruwa, Nachibi, Kwasakwasa, Sabon Kuyello, Sabon Layilasan and environs”
The statement added:”At Maganda, two bandits were engaged and neutralized as they tried to escape the notice of the fighter jet crew.
Ground troops reported bandit activities at Gatarawa, close to Rumana. While the crew did not establish clear contact, the location was strafed with probing shots into the dense vegetation.
Normal activities were observed along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road and other locations covered”
“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops and crew for sustaining the pressure on identified bandit locations.
Vigorous ground and air patrols are set to continue in the general area” Aruwan said.