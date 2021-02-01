ADVERTISEMENT

By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna state government, on Monday, said security agencies have reported armed bandits attack in Garawa village of Fatika District, Giwa local government area.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said according to the security report, one Alhaju Saadu was killed by the bandits, while some citizens were kidnapped.

Aruwan said armed bandits also raided Doka village also of Fatika District in the same local government and abducted some residents.

The statement explained that in Angwan Dan Yaya village of the same district, one resident Alhaji Suleiman Audu was shot dead by armed bandits.

The commissioner said governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the reports, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain, while sending his condolences to their families.

El-Rufai prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and urged security agencies to step up responses in the area towards curbing such attacks: ” Investigations are ongoing into the incidents, as security agencies intensify patrols in the area”

Aruwan said bandits neutralized in air missions across Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun.